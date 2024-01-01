Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $13.84 changed hands at -$0.73 or -5.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $570.35M. ELVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.09% off its 52-week high of $25.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.80, which suggests the last value was 29.19% up since then. When we look at Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.40K.

Analysts gave the Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELVN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

Instantly ELVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.41 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) is 16.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 33.47 days.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enliven Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.19% over the past 6 months, a -1,033.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enliven Therapeutics Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Enliven Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 40.76%.

ELVN Dividends

Enliven Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.98% of Enliven Therapeutics Inc shares while 95.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.20%. There are 95.07% institutions holding the Enliven Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 21.84% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million ELVN shares worth $183.66 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.07% or 5.8 million shares worth $118.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $18.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $14.27 million.