Let’s Jump Into The CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: GDTC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.13 million CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.90 changed hands at -$0.3 or -5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.50M. GDTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.78% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 51.84% up since then. When we look at CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.00K.

Analysts gave the CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GDTC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) trade information

Instantly GDTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.50%, with the 5-day performance at 13.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC) is 34.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $90k.

GDTC Dividends

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:GDTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.68% of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.21%.