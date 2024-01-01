Let’s Jump Into The Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.07 or -7.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.57M. FUV’s last price was a discount, traded about -613.95% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 39.53% up since then. When we look at Arcimoto Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.85K.

Analysts gave the Arcimoto Inc (FUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FUV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcimoto Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Instantly FUV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.98%, with the 5-day performance at 20.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) is -38.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

Arcimoto Inc (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.50% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $650k and $1.5 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.75%.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 02 and January 09.