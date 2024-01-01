Let’s Dive Into The CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 55691.0 CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.42M. CEAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.91% off its 52-week high of $1.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at CEA Industries Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.95K.

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

Instantly CEAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5610 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.90%, with the 5-day performance at 5.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD) is 10.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.48%.

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.33% of CEA Industries Inc shares while 17.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.98%. There are 17.76% institutions holding the CEA Industries Inc stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million CEAD shares worth $0.21 million.

Chico Wealth Ria holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 100000.0 shares worth $75270.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 42281.0 shares estimated at $30953.0 under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 22679.0 shares worth around $16902.0.