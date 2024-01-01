Let’s Dive Into The Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $4.32 changed hands at $0.44 or 11.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $226.45M. ALIM’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.09% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 69.91% up since then. When we look at Alimera Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.13K.

Analysts gave the Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALIM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alimera Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Instantly ALIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.36 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 11.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.41%, with the 5-day performance at 15.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) is 37.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alimera Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.95% over the past 6 months, a 86.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alimera Sciences Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Alimera Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $23.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.03 million and $13.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.08%. The 2023 estimates are for Alimera Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 78.25%.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.18% of Alimera Sciences Inc. shares while 90.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.38%. There are 90.16% institutions holding the Alimera Sciences Inc. stock share, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.86% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million ALIM shares worth $4.85 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 87148.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 54245.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.