Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.06 or 13.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.41M. KNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.73% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 54.9% up since then. When we look at Know Labs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.00K.

Analysts gave the Know Labs Inc (KNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Know Labs Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Instantly KNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6425 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 13.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) is 24.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNW’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -684.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -684.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.78%. The 2023 estimates are for Know Labs Inc earnings to increase by 82.93%.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.23% of Know Labs Inc shares while 3.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.21%. There are 3.53% institutions holding the Know Labs Inc stock share, with Fulcrum Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million KNW shares worth $57957.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.