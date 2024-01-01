Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.75M. KIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.0% off its 52-week high of $0.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.24K.

Analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KIQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) trade information

Instantly KIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1713 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.33%, with the 5-day performance at 18.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) is 1.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIQ’s forecast low is $2.30 with $2.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1337.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1337.5% for it to hit the projected low.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.57 million and $2.65 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.70%.

KIQ Dividends

Kelso Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares while 7.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.31%. There are 7.98% institutions holding the Kelso Technologies Inc. stock share, with Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million KIQ shares worth $0.85 million.

CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.