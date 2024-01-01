Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $0.30 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.39M. KZIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.82% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.50K.

Analysts gave the Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KZIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Instantly KZIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.52%, with the 5-day performance at 14.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) is -26.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.30, meaning bulls need a downside of -46.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KZIA’s forecast low is $0.30 with $0.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 31.82% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.68% over the past 6 months, a 47.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.22%.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR shares while 0.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.92%. There are 0.92% institutions holding the Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million KZIA shares worth $0.24 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 68224.0 shares worth $79139.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 4948.0 shares estimated at $5888.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.