Is SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.57M. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -589.74% off its 52-week high of $2.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 12.82% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.30%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 6.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SuperCom Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd earnings to increase by 118.03%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.30% of SuperCom Ltd shares while 8.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.70%. There are 8.80% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million SPCB shares worth $0.36 million.

Ridgewood Investments LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 81632.0 shares worth $34203.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 894.0 shares estimated at $983.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.