Is Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s per share price at $4.00 changed hands at -$0.25 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.44M. SLNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -378.25% off its 52-week high of $19.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 47.75% up since then. When we look at Soluna Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.43K.

Analysts gave the Soluna Holdings Inc (SLNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Soluna Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Instantly SLNH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.59 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.67%, with the 5-day performance at 16.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 25.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.79% of Soluna Holdings Inc shares while 11.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.40%. There are 11.55% institutions holding the Soluna Holdings Inc stock share, with TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13842.0 SLNH shares worth $70524.0.

We Are One Seven, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 8162.0 shares worth $41585.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.