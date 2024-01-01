Is Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.73M. SCTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -362.86% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 25.71% up since then. When we look at Societal CDMO Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.50K.

Analysts gave the Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCTL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Societal CDMO Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Instantly SCTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3797 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.48%, with the 5-day performance at 7.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) is -2.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCTL’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1042.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Societal CDMO Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.14% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Societal CDMO Inc will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.48 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Societal CDMO Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $21.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.28 million and $21.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.44%. The 2023 estimates are for Societal CDMO Inc earnings to increase by 57.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.69% of Societal CDMO Inc shares while 63.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.91%. There are 63.80% institutions holding the Societal CDMO Inc stock share, with First Light Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 13.41 million SCTL shares worth $14.75 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.24% or 10.13 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $2.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.78 million.