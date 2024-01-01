Is Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EM) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 88152.0 Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.64M. EM’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.0% off its 52-week high of $1.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 69250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.05K.

Analysts gave the Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Instantly EM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) is -28.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smart Share Global Ltd ADR will rise 120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Smart Share Global Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $72.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $118.5 million and $82.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.00%.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.25% of Smart Share Global Ltd ADR shares while 6.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.20%. There are 6.95% institutions holding the Smart Share Global Ltd ADR stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million EM shares worth $2.41 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 4.5 million shares worth $2.25 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 5917.0 shares estimated at $2964.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.