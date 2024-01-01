Is Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.76M. OMIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -552.17% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 32.61% up since then. When we look at Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 609.43K.

Analysts gave the Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OMIC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Instantly OMIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5070 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.11%, with the 5-day performance at 9.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) is 20.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Singular Genomics Systems Inc will fall -13.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 229.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $765k and $863k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Singular Genomics Systems Inc earnings to increase by 1.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.80% of Singular Genomics Systems Inc shares while 50.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.89%. There are 50.77% institutions holding the Singular Genomics Systems Inc stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million OMIC shares worth $5.35 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.40% or 4.68 million shares worth $3.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.54 million.