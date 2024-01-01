Is Renalytix Plc ADR’s (NASDAQ: RNLX) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.06 or -13.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.49M. RNLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -935.9% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Renalytix Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.20K.

Analysts gave the Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Renalytix Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Instantly RNLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6199 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -13.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.14%, with the 5-day performance at 13.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is -23.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Renalytix Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.64% over the past 6 months, a 32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renalytix Plc ADR will rise 67.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Renalytix Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -134.64%. The 2023 estimates are for Renalytix Plc ADR earnings to increase by 51.05%.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Renalytix Plc ADR shares while 9.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.28%. There are 9.90% institutions holding the Renalytix Plc ADR stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million RNLX shares worth $3.0 million.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.84 million shares worth $2.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 13296.0 shares estimated at $38558.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4865.0 shares worth around $11821.0.