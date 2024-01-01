Is Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 90764.0 Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s per share price at $22.28 changed hands at $0.87 or 4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $190.94M. PRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.46% off its 52-week high of $78.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.85, which suggests the last value was 46.81% up since then. When we look at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.68K.

Analysts gave the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $T. Rowe Price New America Growt.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.48 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.59%, with the 5-day performance at 12.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 27.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.16% over the past 6 months, a 71.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.01%. The 2023 estimates are for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc earnings to increase by 72.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.