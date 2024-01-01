Is Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 63653.0 Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.16 or 10.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.23M. IHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.04% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62K.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

Instantly IHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8100 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 10.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.20%, with the 5-day performance at 26.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) is 34.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2040.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

IHT Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 1.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.95% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares while 2.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.52%. There are 2.86% institutions holding the Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million IHT shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 51409.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 51409.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 26845.0 shares worth around $48321.0.