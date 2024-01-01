Is Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.64M. ICAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.29% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 40.68% up since then. When we look at Icad Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.63K.

Analysts gave the Icad Inc (ICAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICAD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Icad Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

Instantly ICAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.28%, with the 5-day performance at 5.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) is 14.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICAD’s forecast low is $2.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -408.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Icad Inc (ICAD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icad Inc will rise 58.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Icad Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.49 million and $5.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Icad Inc earnings to increase by 44.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

ICAD Dividends

Icad Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.