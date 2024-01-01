Is Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s (NASDAQ: HUBC) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at -$0.19 or -8.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $270.71M. HUBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -10883.41% off its 52-week high of $238.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 16.59% up since then. When we look at Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.75%, with the 5-day performance at 2.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -15.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.12% of Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares while 13.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.09%. There are 13.48% institutions holding the Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million HUBC shares worth $1.21 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 1.55 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.