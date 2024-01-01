Is Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: FURY) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 90913.0 Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.71M. FURY’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.06% off its 52-week high of $0.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at Fury Gold Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.79K.

Analysts gave the Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FURY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fury Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) trade information

Instantly FURY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5358 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.68%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY) is 24.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fury Gold Mines Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.60% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fury Gold Mines Ltd. earnings to increase by 48.92%.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.08% of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 13.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.10%. There are 13.52% institutions holding the Fury Gold Mines Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million FURY shares worth $4.53 million.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 2.4 million shares worth $1.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and DFA International Vector Equity Port. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Vector Equity Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 16500.0 shares worth around $6435.0.