Is Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: FBRX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 75509.0 Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.05 or 6.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.86M. FBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.32% off its 52-week high of $1.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 53.66% up since then. When we look at Forte Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.81K.

Analysts gave the Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FBRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forte Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX) trade information

Instantly FBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 6.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.83%, with the 5-day performance at 11.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX) is 77.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forte Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.99% over the past 6 months, a 13.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Forte Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 27.50%.

FBRX Dividends

Forte Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.88% of Forte Biosciences Inc shares while 55.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.91%. There are 55.90% institutions holding the Forte Biosciences Inc stock share, with Bml Capital Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million FBRX shares worth $1.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.83% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.16 million.