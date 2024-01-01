Is DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 0.34 million DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at -$0.42 or -12.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.83M. DATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.82% off its 52-week high of $8.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 50.87% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.79K.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.74 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -12.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.24%, with the 5-day performance at 41.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) is 46.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.08% of DatChat Inc shares while 1.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.78%. There are 1.54% institutions holding the DatChat Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 13667.0 DATS shares worth $74567.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10890.0 shares worth $59415.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8688.0 shares estimated at $47401.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4167.0 shares worth around $15292.0.