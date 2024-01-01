Is Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.83M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.86% off its 52-week high of $8.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 15.97% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.38K.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5710 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -9.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.93%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.00% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 1.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.31%. There are 1.64% institutions holding the Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.81% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million CENN shares worth $0.71 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.15 million.