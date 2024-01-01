Is Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at $0.19 or 10.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.69M. CARV’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.08% off its 52-week high of $5.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 41.62% up since then. When we look at Carver Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37900.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.49K.

Analysts gave the Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CARV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1799 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 10.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.07%, with the 5-day performance at 17.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is -7.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16500.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARV’s forecast low is $300.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15128.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15128.43% for it to hit the projected low.

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.01% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares while 13.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.34%. There are 13.07% institutions holding the Carver Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.77% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million CARV shares worth $0.49 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 48690.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.