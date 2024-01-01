Is Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BAOS) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 68010.0 Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.61 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.52M. BAOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -545.43% off its 52-week high of $23.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 16.9% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.28K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.79 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.04%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -16.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4740.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.63% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.10%. There are 0.03% institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of May 30, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 164.0 BAOS shares worth $944.0.