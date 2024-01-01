Is Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 96857.0 Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.55M. ANIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.24% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 29.12% up since then. When we look at Anixa Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 146.41K.

Analysts gave the Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANIX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anixa Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) trade information

Instantly ANIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.98 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.71%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) is 17.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANIX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -209.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -209.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anixa Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.25% over the past 6 months, a 28.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.05%. The 2023 estimates are for Anixa Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 28.89%.

ANIX Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.70% of Anixa Biosciences Inc shares while 12.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.50%. There are 12.87% institutions holding the Anixa Biosciences Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.38% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million ANIX shares worth $4.35 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 0.63 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $2.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.24 million.