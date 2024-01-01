Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANEB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.02M. ANEB’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.36% off its 52-week high of $4.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 33.06% up since then. When we look at Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.42K.

Analysts gave the Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANEB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $ANEW.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) trade information

Instantly ANEB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -4.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is 12.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.35% over the past 6 months, a 2.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 6.13%.

ANEB Dividends

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.14% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.32%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.76% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million ANEB shares worth $11.91 million.

LVW Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 0.67 million shares worth $2.05 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 16032.0 shares estimated at $37675.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6411.0 shares worth around $17886.0.