INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) Lose -3.57%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 64576.0 INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33M. INVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1114.81% off its 52-week high of $16.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 62.96% up since then. When we look at INVO Bioscience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INVO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. INVO Bioscience Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.07%, with the 5-day performance at 16.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) is -27.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.10% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163k and $146k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.39%. The 2023 estimates are for INVO Bioscience Inc earnings to increase by 66.28%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of INVO Bioscience Inc shares while 12.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.19%. There are 12.86% institutions holding the INVO Bioscience Inc stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 31193.0 INVO shares worth $0.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 5277.0 shares worth $21129.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. With 5277.0 shares estimated at $21129.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 3651.0 shares worth around $18108.0.