Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $433.83M. IVVD’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.54% off its 52-week high of $4.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 75.13% up since then. When we look at Invivyd Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Invivyd Inc (IVVD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IVVD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Invivyd Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Instantly IVVD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.13 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 162.67%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 159.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.09 days.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invivyd Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 275.24% over the past 6 months, a 33.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invivyd Inc will fall -68.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Invivyd Inc earnings to increase by 31.73%.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.35% of Invivyd Inc shares while 66.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.35%. There are 66.70% institutions holding the Invivyd Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 9.94 million IVVD shares worth $10.44 million.

M28 Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 9.25 million shares worth $9.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $5.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.7 million.