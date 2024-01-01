Investor Confidence Declines As Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Shares Lose -$0.29

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.29 or -6.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.69M. HOWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.39% off its 52-week high of $4.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 59.33% up since then. When we look at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.48K.

Analysts gave the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOWL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.29 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.29%, with the 5-day performance at 30.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) is 50.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.56% over the past 6 months, a 44.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.28 million and $4.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -68.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 45.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.10% per year.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.94% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc shares while 82.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.46%. There are 82.35% institutions holding the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.23% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million HOWL shares worth $18.74 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 4.28 million shares worth $13.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.42 million.