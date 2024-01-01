Investing In Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $26.18 changed hands at -$1.46 or -5.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $532.50M. TRML’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.67% off its 52-week high of $32.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.01, which suggests the last value was 65.58% up since then. When we look at Tourmaline Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.40K.

Analysts gave the Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRML as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tourmaline Bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Trimble Inc..

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Instantly TRML was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.78 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 156.67%, with the 5-day performance at 30.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) is 42.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tourmaline Bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.88% over the past 6 months, a 81.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Tourmaline Bio Inc earnings to increase by 81.62%.

TRML Dividends

Tourmaline Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.62% of Tourmaline Bio Inc shares while 25.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.55%.