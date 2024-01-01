Investing In Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at $0.17 or 9.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.47M. IPDN’s last price was a discount, traded about -282.76% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 43.35% up since then. When we look at Professional Diversity Network Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.25K.

Analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IPDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.20 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 9.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 6.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70200.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.14%.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.42% of Professional Diversity Network Inc shares while 1.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.67%. There are 1.99% institutions holding the Professional Diversity Network Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million IPDN shares worth $0.52 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 67211.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 65221.0 shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 50372.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.