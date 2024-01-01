Investing In Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.05 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.60B. NMRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.2% off its 52-week high of $19.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.35, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.81K.

Analysts gave the Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.29. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NMRA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information

Instantly NMRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.30 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.92%, with the 5-day performance at 21.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) is 40.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.94 days.

NMRA Dividends

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.55% of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. shares while 44.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.90%. There are 44.31% institutions holding the Neumora Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 34070.0 NMRA shares worth $0.48 million.

First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 26447.0 shares worth $0.37 million as of Sep 29, 2023.