InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ: NSPR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 51909.0 InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $2.81 changed hands at $0.15 or 5.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.56M. NSPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.01% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 70.11% up since then. When we look at InspireMD Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.80K.

Analysts gave the InspireMD Inc (NSPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NSPR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InspireMD Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ:NSPR) trade information

Instantly NSPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 226.93%, with the 5-day performance at 36.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ:NSPR) is 17.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

InspireMD Inc (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InspireMD Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.95% over the past 6 months, a 52.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InspireMD Inc will rise 68.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that InspireMD Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 million and $1.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.09%. The 2023 estimates are for InspireMD Inc earnings to increase by 57.66%.

NSPR Dividends

InspireMD Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.79% of InspireMD Inc shares while 49.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.84%. There are 49.29% institutions holding the InspireMD Inc stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million NSPR shares worth $4.67 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 1.86 million shares worth $4.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 14051.0 shares estimated at $25853.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 13667.0 shares worth around $34304.0.