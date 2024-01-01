Innovid Corp (NYSE: CTV) Shares Are Down -12.28% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $210.84M. CTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.0% off its 52-week high of $2.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Innovid Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.61K.

Analysts gave the Innovid Corp (CTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innovid Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Instantly CTV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.28%, with the 5-day performance at 5.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) is 0.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

Innovid Corp (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innovid Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.61% over the past 6 months, a -90.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innovid Corp will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Innovid Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $33.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.7 million and $30.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Innovid Corp earnings to decrease by -52.38%.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.55% of Innovid Corp shares while 45.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.24%. There are 45.80% institutions holding the Innovid Corp stock share, with SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.70% of the shares, roughly 17.7 million CTV shares worth $19.29 million.

Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.06% or 7.05 million shares worth $7.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $3.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $2.82 million.