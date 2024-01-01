IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.13 million IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.15M. INAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.23% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 52.9% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 617.69K.

Analysts gave the IN8bio Inc (INAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INAB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IN8bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.26%, with the 5-day performance at 6.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) is 65.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.39% over the past 6 months, a 32.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IN8bio Inc will rise 62.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -79.99%. The 2023 estimates are for IN8bio Inc earnings to increase by 34.56%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.71% of IN8bio Inc shares while 34.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.10%. There are 34.64% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc stock share, with Voss Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.62% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million INAB shares worth $0.53 million.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.2 million.