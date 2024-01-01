iCoreConnect Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ICCT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.21 million iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.10M. ICCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1569.35% off its 52-week high of $20.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 26.61% up since then. When we look at iCoreConnect Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iCoreConnect Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Instantly ICCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.83%, with the 5-day performance at -17.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) is 6.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.41% of iCoreConnect Inc. shares while 5.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.11%. There are 5.24% institutions holding the iCoreConnect Inc. stock share, with Periscope Capital Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million ICCT shares worth $8.88 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.90% or 0.6 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 98184.0 shares worth around $1.04 million.