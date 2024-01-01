Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.45 changed hands at -$0.29 or -10.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.51M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.06% off its 52-week high of $7.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 33.47% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.56K.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.98 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -10.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.96%, with the 5-day performance at 23.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 12.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -404.16%. The 2023 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 22.22%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.74% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 7.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.20%. There are 7.88% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million HYMC shares worth $2.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.67 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $0.69 million.