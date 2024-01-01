How Will Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 66971.0 Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.48M. ZEPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.23% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 32.39% up since then. When we look at Zepp Health Corporation ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.58K.

Analysts gave the Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZEPP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zepp Health Corporation ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) trade information

Instantly ZEPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) is 6.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43680.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zepp Health Corporation ADR will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zepp Health Corporation ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $132.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $152.91 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Zepp Health Corporation ADR earnings to increase by 55.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.71% per year.

ZEPP Dividends

Zepp Health Corporation ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE:ZEPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of Zepp Health Corporation ADR shares while 29.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.95%. There are 29.91% institutions holding the Zepp Health Corporation ADR stock share, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.18% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million ZEPP shares worth $5.85 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 3.06 million shares worth $3.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $2.63 million under it, the former controlled 7.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 10983.0 shares worth around $14277.0.