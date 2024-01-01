Hitek Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: HKIT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 92060.0 Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.74M. HKIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3690.48% off its 52-week high of $39.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 1.9% up since then. When we look at Hitek Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.65K.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Instantly HKIT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2221 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.12%, with the 5-day performance at -15.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) is -20.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.49%.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.91% of Hitek Global Inc shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.73%. There are 1.09% institutions holding the Hitek Global Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 12168.0 HKIT shares worth $59744.0.