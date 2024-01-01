Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 86997.0 Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.88M. VRAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -510.62% off its 52-week high of $6.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 23.89% up since then. When we look at Glimpse Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57430.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.64K.

Analysts gave the Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRAR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Glimpse Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Vision Marine Technologies Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR) trade information

Instantly VRAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.71%, with the 5-day performance at -2.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR) is -16.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.48%. The 2023 estimates are for Glimpse Group Inc earnings to increase by 77.32%.

VRAR Dividends

Glimpse Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ:VRAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.52% of Glimpse Group Inc shares while 15.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.57%. There are 15.91% institutions holding the Glimpse Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million VRAR shares worth $1.95 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 97688.0 shares worth around $0.35 million.