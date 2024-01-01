Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.47M. GLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.52% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 32.99% up since then. When we look at Glatfelter Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.94K.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Instantly GLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.22%, with the 5-day performance at 10.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is 36.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Glatfelter Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $400.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Glatfelter Corporation shares while 79.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.72%. There are 79.62% institutions holding the Glatfelter Corporation stock share, with Carlson Capital. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.13% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million GLT shares worth $17.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 3.05 million shares worth $9.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $3.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.06 million.