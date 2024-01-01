Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GANX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $3.27 changed hands at $0.33 or 11.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.80M. GANX’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.3% off its 52-week high of $6.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 38.84% up since then. When we look at Gain Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.27K.

Analysts gave the Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GANX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Instantly GANX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.42 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.31%, with the 5-day performance at 30.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) is 46.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gain Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.12% over the past 6 months, a -4.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -99.69%. The 2023 estimates are for Gain Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -8.62%.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.35% of Gain Therapeutics Inc shares while 10.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.20%. There are 10.91% institutions holding the Gain Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million GANX shares worth $2.45 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 54603.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 45928.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.