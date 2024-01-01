Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 83166.0 Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.71M. HTOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.96% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 55.36% up since then. When we look at Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.05K.

Analysts gave the Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HTOO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Instantly HTOO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.72%, with the 5-day performance at -13.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO) is -31.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fusion Fuel Green Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.25% over the past 6 months, a 15.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -250.08%. The 2023 estimates are for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd earnings to increase by 38.87%.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd shares while 26.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.84%. There are 26.28% institutions holding the Fusion Fuel Green Ltd stock share, with MAK Capital One LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.03% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million HTOO shares worth $5.3 million.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 0.56 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X/MSCI Portugal ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund. With 9232.0 shares estimated at $8463.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst/Millburn Dynamic Commodity Strategy Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 7264.0 shares worth around $18595.0.