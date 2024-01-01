Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ: CRGO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 50012.0 Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ:CRGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $3.33 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.52M. CRGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -835.44% off its 52-week high of $31.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.85, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Freightos Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.87K.

Analysts gave the Freightos Ltd (CRGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRGO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freightos Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ:CRGO) trade information

Instantly CRGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.32%, with the 5-day performance at -2.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ:CRGO) is 11.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18550.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Freightos Ltd (CRGO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.21 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Freightos Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.8 million and $4.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

CRGO Dividends

Freightos Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ:CRGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.11% of Freightos Ltd shares while 16.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.66%. There are 16.97% institutions holding the Freightos Ltd stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million CRGO shares worth $6.09 million.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 50000.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 10007.0 shares estimated at $19513.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.