Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 53075.0 Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.95M. EVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.59% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 31.88% up since then. When we look at Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.97K.

Analysts gave the Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVAX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) is -12.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.66% over the past 6 months, a 16.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR will rise 44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.19%. The 2023 estimates are for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR earnings to increase by 16.84%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.16% of Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.60%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 83516.0 EVAX shares worth $0.11 million.

AE Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 48633.0 shares worth $40511.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 2428.0 shares estimated at $3690.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.