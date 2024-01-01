Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) : Investors Should Not Dump EPIX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $6.60 changed hands at -$0.49 or -6.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $137.54M. EPIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.12% off its 52-week high of $7.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 64.24% up since then. When we look at Essa Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.06K.

Analysts gave the Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EPIX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.40 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.90%, with the 5-day performance at 6.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 20.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPIX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -339.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -127.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Essa Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 144.44% over the past 6 months, a -60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.04%. The 2023 estimates are for Essa Pharma Inc earnings to decrease by -60.67%.

EPIX Dividends

Essa Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.05% of Essa Pharma Inc shares while 75.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.23%. There are 75.65% institutions holding the Essa Pharma Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.84% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million EPIX shares worth $23.62 million.

Bellevue Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.91% or 7.9 million shares worth $21.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 24414.0 shares estimated at $73242.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 19039.0 shares worth around $57117.0.