enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 68528.0 enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $5.14 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.46M. NVNO’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.26% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 51.17% up since then. When we look at enVVeno Medical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.12K.

Analysts gave the enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NVNO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. enVVeno Medical Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) trade information

Instantly NVNO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.43 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 4.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) is 43.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.8 days.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for enVVeno Medical Corporation will rise 16.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that enVVeno Medical Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.29%.

NVNO Dividends

enVVeno Medical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of enVVeno Medical Corporation shares while 17.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.64%. There are 17.57% institutions holding the enVVeno Medical Corporation stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.25% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million NVNO shares worth $2.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 0.34 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.32 million.