Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 65071.0 Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1632.08% off its 52-week high of $18.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 28.3% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 82830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.93K.

Analysts gave the Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.22%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 30.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.11% over the past 6 months, a 96.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ensysce Biosciences Inc will rise 95.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 million and $950k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -242.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 60.84%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.70% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc shares while 9.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.50%. There are 9.90% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million ENSC shares worth $0.58 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 36261.0 shares worth $65269.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 15419.0 shares estimated at $27754.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 256.0 shares worth around $606.0.