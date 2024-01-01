Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.16 million Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.77M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -600.0% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.85K.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corp (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2746 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.54%, with the 5-day performance at -2.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is -23.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corp will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Enservco Corp earnings to increase by 27.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Enservco Corp shares while 25.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.77%. There are 25.15% institutions holding the Enservco Corp stock share, with Corsair Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million ENSV shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.27 million shares worth $86793.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $95692.0 under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 73250.0 shares worth around $23571.0.