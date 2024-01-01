Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $5.98 changed hands at $0.2 or 3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.09M. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 69.23% up since then. When we look at Energy Services of America Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.80K.

Analysts gave the Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ESOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Services of America Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Energy Services of America Corp.

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) trade information

Instantly ESOA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.00 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 137.01%, with the 5-day performance at 17.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA) is 30.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESOA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.72%.

ESOA Dividends

Energy Services of America Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.14% of Energy Services of America Corp shares while 24.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.20%. There are 24.25% institutions holding the Energy Services of America Corp stock share, with Thompson Davis & Company Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.32% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million ESOA shares worth $1.56 million.

Stokes Family Office, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 0.46 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 62494.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.